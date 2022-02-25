2016 RAM 2500

$50,000 + taxes & licensing 1 3 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

8280219 Stock #: T5322B

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pearl White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Woodgrain Interior Trim Rear Window Defroster Floor mats Remote Start System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Mirror Memory Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Spray in Bedliner Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield 4.10 Rear Axle Ratio 220 Amp Alternator Seating Leather Seats Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Chrome Tubular Side Steps Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Monotone Paint Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory PEARL WHITE Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD) LED BED LIGHTING TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD) GVWR: 10 000 LBS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Requires Subscription BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10... QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE) Front Armrest w/Cupholders Storage Tray POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power Folding Mirrors Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) ... ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS -inc: GVWR: 10 000 lbs Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle

