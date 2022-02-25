$50,000+ tax & licensing
$50,000
+ taxes & licensing
Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat
1-888-317-2537
2016 RAM 2500
Laramie
Location
331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8
137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8280219
- Stock #: T5322B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pearl White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2500 Crew Cab Laramie 6.4 V8
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
220 Amp Alternator
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Monotone Paint
Power Adjustable Pedals w/Memory
PEARL WHITE
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
KEYLESS GO -inc: Remote Proximity Keyless Entry
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
WHEELS: 18" X 8.0" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
LED BED LIGHTING
TIRES: LT275/70R18E OWL ON/OFF ROAD -inc: Firestone Brand Tires
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (66RFE) (STD)
GVWR: 10 000 LBS
CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Auto High Beam Headlamp Control
Requires Subscription
BLACK LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS -inc: Power Lumbar Adjust Bucket Seats Heated Second Row Seats High Back Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Seat Folding Flat Load Floor Storage Ventilated Front Seats Full Length Upgraded Floor Console Power 10...
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 22H LARAMIE -inc: Engine: 6.4L Heavy Duty V8 HEMI w/MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic (66RFE) Front Armrest w/Cupholders Storage Tray
POWER FOLDING CHROME TRAILER TOW MIRRORS -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element Chrome Exterior Mirrors Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Exterior Mirrors w/Supplemental Signals Power Folding Mirrors Exterior Mirrors Courtesy Lamps Trailer Tow Mirrors
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 NAV -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio (subscription required) HD Radio Media Hub (2 USB AUX) For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required) ...
ENGINE: 6.4L HEAVY DUTY V8 HEMI W/MDS -inc: GVWR: 10 000 lbs Next Generation Engine Controller Hemi Badge 180 Amp Alternator Electronically Controlled Throttle
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
