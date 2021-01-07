Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 RAM 3500

113,679 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller
2016 RAM 3500

2016 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 RAM 3500

Longhorn Limited

Location

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

1-888-317-2537

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

113,679KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6517360
  • Stock #: TP8439

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,679 KM

Vehicle Description

3500 M/CAB 4X4 6.7 LTD DRW

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Sunroof
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Back-Up Camera
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
220 Amp Alternator
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Single Disc Remote CD Player
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Winter Front Grille Cover
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
RamBox Delete
BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
GVWR: 14 000 LBS
Requires Subscription
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires RamBox Delete 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Premium Al...
CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE -inc: Bright Chrome Rear Bumper Bright Chrome Front Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Aisin AS69RC HD Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Limited Tailgate Appliq...
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 12 300...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

2010 Dodge Ram 1500 ...
 31,206 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey SE
 53,067 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Honda Odyssey E...
 91,140 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

Auto Clearing Chrysler & Studio Fiat

331 Circle Dr, Saskatoon, SK S7L 5S8

Call Dealer

1-888-317-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-317-2537

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory