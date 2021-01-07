2016 RAM 3500

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Sunroof Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Tow Hitch Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Remote Engine Start Mirror Memory Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Running Boards/Side Steps Powertrain Four Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Locking/Limited Slip Differential Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Seating Seat Memory Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Windows Privacy Glass Rear Window Defroster Trim Woodgrain Interior Trim

Additional Features Navigation System Bed Liner Back-Up Camera Chrome Tubular Side Steps Adjustable Pedals Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat 220 Amp Alternator HD Radio Heated Rear Seat(s) Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Single Disc Remote CD Player 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Winter Front Grille Cover Auto Level Rear Air Suspension RamBox Delete BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler GVWR: 14 000 LBS Requires Subscription DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires RamBox Delete 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Premium Al... CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE -inc: Bright Chrome Rear Bumper Bright Chrome Front Bumper QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Aisin AS69RC HD Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Limited Tailgate Appliq... ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 12 300...

