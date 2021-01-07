2016 RAM 3500

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Running Boards/Side Steps
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Chrome Tubular Side Steps
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW AS
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
Single Disc Remote CD Player
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Engine Block Heater Winter Front Grille Cover
Auto Level Rear Air Suspension
BLACK LARAMIE LIMITED LEATHER BUCKET SEATS
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC AISIN AS69RC HD -inc: 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio Transmission Oil Cooler
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Clearance Lamps Tire Pressure Monitoring Delete 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps 6000# Front Axle w/Hub Ext Nexen Brand Tires RamBox Delete 11.50 Dual Wheels Rear Axle Wheels: 17" x 6.0" Premium Al...
CHROME BUMPER PACKAGE -inc: Bright Chrome Rear Bumper Bright Chrome Front Bumper
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28M LIMITED -inc: Engine: 6.7L I6 Cummins Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Aisin AS69RC HD Luxury Front & Rear Floor Mats Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Wood/Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Limited Tailgate Appliq...
ENGINE: 6.7L I6 CUMMINS TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Current Generation Engine Controller Diesel Exhaust Brake 5.5 Additional Gallons of Diesel RAM Active Air 220 Amp Alternator GVWR: 12 300...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.