Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Subaru Impreza

83,099 KM

Details Description

$34,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Subaru Impreza

2016 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi Sport w/ Heated Seats, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Subaru Impreza

WRX STi Sport w/ Heated Seats, New Tires

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9507694
  2. 9507694
  3. 9507694
  4. 9507694
  5. 9507694
  6. 9507694
  7. 9507694
  8. 9507694
  9. 9507694
  10. 9507694
  11. 9507694
  12. 9507694
  13. 9507694
  14. 9507694
  15. 9507694
  16. 9507694
  17. 9507694
  18. 9507694
  19. 9507694
  20. 9507694
  21. 9507694
  22. 9507694
  23. 9507694
  24. 9507694
  25. 9507694
  26. 9507694
  27. 9507694
  28. 9507694
  29. 9507694
  30. 9507694
  31. 9507694
  32. 9507694
  33. 9507694
  34. 9507694
Contact Seller

$34,590

+ taxes & licensing

83,099KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9507694
  • Stock #: V-64200
  • VIN: JF1VA2T60G9819939

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 83,099 KM

Vehicle Description

Streaming Bluetooth Audio, 6 Speakers, Air Conditioning, Alcantara Seat Trim w/Leather Inserts, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Detection warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows. Blue 2016 Subaru WRX Close-Ratio 6-Speed Manual 2.5L Boxer H4 DOHC 16V 4D Sedan STi AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards * ALG Canada Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2017 Dodge Journey C...
 17,960 KM
$29,590 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Escape SE ...
 138,035 KM
$17,590 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory