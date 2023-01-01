Menu
2016 Subaru Legacy

156,049 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

3.6R Touring Package All Wheel Drive, Back up camera, Heated seats, Sunroof

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

156,049KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442388
  • Stock #: P39463C
  • VIN: 4S3BNFD65G3019129

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 156,049 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 SUBARU LEGACY 3.6R W/TOURING PKG, 3.6L DOHC 24 Valve 6-Cylinder engine and High-Torque CVT Transmission, All Wheel Drive. It has Back up camera, Heated seats, Sunroof, Rear Collision Warning, Cruise Control, Bluetooth- Hands free calling and many more info give us a call today (306) 934-1822, All applications accepted, financing available, book a test drive or Apply Online Here: https://www.villageauto.ca/car-loan/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

