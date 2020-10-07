+ taxes & licensing
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
Look at this 2016 Subaru WRX! Its Variable transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded H-4 2.0 L/122 engine will keep you going.- Local TradeThis Subaru WRX has the following options: Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Sport Lineartronic w/Manual Mode -inc: (6 & 8-speed), lock-up torque converter, paddle shifters, normal & manual modes, shift lock, SI-DRIVE and an electrically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, 3.90 Axle Ratio, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Streaming Audio, Steel Spare Wheel, and Sport Tuned Suspension.Test drive this vehicle at Dodge City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, 2200 8 St E, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3.
