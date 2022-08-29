Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

150,900 KM

Details Description Features

$36,800

+ tax & licensing
$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

Dodge City Auto

888-350-1594

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

2016 Toyota Highlander

LIMITED

Location

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

888-350-1594

$36,800

+ taxes & licensing

150,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9219070
  Stock #: F6429A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 150,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Standard SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr Limited, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-6 3.5 L/211

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Dodge City Auto

Dodge City Auto

2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3

