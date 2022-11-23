Menu
2016 Toyota Highlander

215,014 KM

Details Description

$27,995

+ tax & licensing
$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carget Automotive

306-715-7129

2016 Toyota Highlander

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4DR XLE

2016 Toyota Highlander

AWD 4DR XLE

Location

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-7129

$27,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9438384
  • Stock #: RF1461B
  • VIN: 5TDJKRFH6GS336808

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # RF1461B
  • Mileage 215,014 KM

Vehicle Description

CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is Saskatoon's newest and most dependable Used car Dealership. We ensure that you get a car buying experience of the highest level of excellence. Our unique management and 5 star sales and support team will ensure that you get the best quality and best value in our vehicles that is unmatched anywhere else. CARGET AUTOMOTIVE is proudly serving areas like Warman, Prince Albert, Martensville, Regina, Moose Jaw, Swift Current, La Ronge, Yorkton, Weyburn, Estevan, Edmonton, Lloydminster, Calgary and much more. We guarantee that we can get you financed no matter what the situation. New to Canada, Bad credit, Student, No credit, Work permit - NO PROBLEM. We deal with all major financial institutions and guarantee you the FASTEST approval and the LOWEST rate possible. Come check us out at 518 51st Street E NO CREDIT APPLICATION REFUSED EVERYONE IS APPROVED -GOOD CREDIT -BAD CREDIT -NO CREDIT CARGET HOLIDAY CELEBRATION -PICK A PRIZE DURING OUR HOLIDAY CELEBRATION FROM TOOLS TO TVS -CHANCE TO WIN A TRIP TO MEXICO ???? WE WILL GET YOU APPROVED IN 15 MINUTES!!! SASKATCHEWANS LARGEST LUXURY DEALERSHIP! WE SHIP ACROSS CANADA, LOCATION IS NO ISSUE! CALL OUR CREDIT HOTLINE AND GET APPROVED NOW!!! 250-864-3648 604-355-0709 Jaren@carget.ca Or Call/Text 306-715-7129 for more Info.

Carget Automotive

Carget Automotive

518 51st Street., Saskatoon, SK S7K 7L1

306-715-XXXX

306-715-7129

