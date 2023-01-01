Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Toyota RAV4

77,770 KM

Details Description

$37,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$37,590

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid 4dr Limited

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

  1. 9590068
  2. 9590068
  3. 9590068
  4. 9590068
  5. 9590068
Contact Seller

$37,590

+ taxes & licensing

77,770KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9590068
  • Stock #: V-74595
  • VIN: JTMDJREV0GD022588

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 77,770 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. I4. Recent Arrival! Blue 2016 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid CVT I4 4D Sport Utility Limited AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. Awards: * IIHS Canada Top Safety Pick+

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Canada Drives - Saskatoon

2016 Mitsubishi Outl...
 93,701 KM
$23,990 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Elantra...
 137,949 KM
$20,780 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 60,328 KM
$27,780 + tax & lic

Email Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

Call Dealer

888-688-XXXX

(click to show)

888-688-2408

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory