2016 Volkswagen Golf

Used
92,940KM
VIN WVWLF7AU6GW243633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 243633
  • Mileage 92,940 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kilometers - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition - Regularly Maintained

Key Features:


- 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Technology Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
- Lane Assist
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Fender Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Sport Suspension
- Navigation


Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2016-VW-Golf-R-Sell-Sheet-CN.pdf

Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.

Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Seating

Leather Interior

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

