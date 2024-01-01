$28,768+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R - AWD - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
2016 Volkswagen Golf
R - AWD - TECH PKG - HEATED SEATS - NAVIGATION - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$28,768
+ taxes & licensing
Used
92,940KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WVWLF7AU6GW243633
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 243633
- Mileage 92,940 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Kilometers - Accident Free - Exceptional Condition - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Technology Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
- Lane Assist
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Fender Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Sport Suspension
- Navigation
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2016-VW-Golf-R-Sell-Sheet-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Key Features:
- 2.0L TSI 4-Cylinder Engine
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Technology Package!
- Heated Front Seats
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- Blind Spot Detection w/ Rear Traffic Alert
- Lane Assist
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Fender Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
- Dual-Zone Climate
- Heated Washer Nozzles
- Proximity Keyless Entry
- Dynamic Chassis Control
- Sport Suspension
- Navigation
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://xr793.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/2016-VW-Golf-R-Sell-Sheet-CN.pdf
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Seating
Leather Interior
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Saskatoon Auto Connection
2016 Honda Civic EX-T - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - CARPLAY - ANDROID AUTO - REMOTE START - ADAPTIVE CRUISE 181,071 KM $16,811 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew - LOW KMS - HEATED SEATS AND STEERING WHEEL - REAR CAM - ACCIDENT FREE 99,355 KM $17,825 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Fusion SE - APPEARANCE PKG - HEATED SEATS - MOONROOF - REAR PARKING SENSORS 149,395 KM $9,879 + tax & lic
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$28,768
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2016 Volkswagen Golf