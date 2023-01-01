Menu
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

101,158 KM

$21,219

+ tax & licensing
$21,219

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

S - AWD - LOW KMS

2016 Volkswagen Tiguan

S - AWD - LOW KMS

Location

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

306-373-8800 EXT.1

  1. 9900383
  2. 9900383
$21,219

+ taxes & licensing

101,158KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9900383
  Stock #: 540253
  VIN: WVGJV7AX2GW540253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 540253
  • Mileage 101,158 KM

Vehicle Description

More Photos and Information Coming Soon!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

