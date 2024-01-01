$26,895+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Acura TLX
SH-AWD Technology - NAV - MOONROOF - ELS SURROUND AUDIO - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
2017 Acura TLX
SH-AWD Technology - NAV - MOONROOF - ELS SURROUND AUDIO - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE - LOCAL VEHICLE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
106,000KM
VIN 19UUB3F56HA801426
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bellanova White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 801426
- Mileage 106,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Technology Package:
Acura Navigation System w/ Voice Recognition
10-Speaker Acura/ELS Surround Premium Audio System w/ Subwoofer
Perforated Premium Milano Leather Interior
Heated Rear Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
AM/FM/SiriusXM Tuner
MP3/Windows Media Audio Compatibility
In-Dash CD Player
DTS & Dolby Pro Logic II
Hard Disk Drive (HDD) Media Storage
AcuraLink Connectivity System
Blind Spot Information (BSI) System
Cross Traffic Monitor System
Forward Collision Warning (FCW) System
Keyless Access System for Rear Doors
Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System
Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)
Power-Folding Side Mirrors
Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers
Remote Engine Starter
Power Moonroof w/ Sliding Shade
Heated Front Seats
10-Way Power Driver's Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
8-Way Power Front-Passenger's Seat
Driver's Seat Memory Feature
Pushbutton Start
Multi-Information Display (MID) w/ Colour TFT Display
On-Demand Multi-Use Display
HandsFreeLink-Bluetooth Wireless Mobile Phone Interface
Bluetooth Audio Streaming
Aha Radio
Auxiliary Input Jack
USB Device Connector
12V DC Power Outlets (x2)
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Windows w/ Auto Up/Down Feature
Power Door Locks
Power Sideview Mirrors w/ Reverse Tilt-Down Feature
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Control System
Exterior Features:
Keyless Access System
Jewel Eye LED Headlights
LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
LED Brakelights
Heated Side Mirrors w/ LED Integrated Turn Indicators
18" Machine-Finished Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Multi-Angle Rearview Camera w/ Dynamic Guidelines
Front Windshield De-Icer
HomeLink Remote System
Cruise Control
Engine Idle Stop-Start Feature
Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) & Active Sound Control (ASC)
Agile Handling Assist
Brake Assist
Hill Start Assist
Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) w/ Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Tire Fill Assist
Performance Features:
Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD)
3.5L i-VTEC - 6 Cylinder Engine
290hp/ 267lb-ft Torque
9-Speed Automatic Transmission w/ Sequential SportShift Paddle Shifters
Electronic Gear Selector
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Acura TLX