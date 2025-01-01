$CALL+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi Q5
3.0T Technik Quattro - ONE OWNER - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
Used
50,768KM
VIN WA1L7AFPXHA053968
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 053968
- Mileage 50,768 KM
Vehicle Description
One Owner! - Very Low Kilometers - Accident Free - Regularly Maintained
Key Features:
- All-Wheel Drive (AWD)
- Heated Leather Seats
- MMI Navigation Plus w/ Voice Control
- Panoramic Moonroof
- Front & Rear Parking Sensors
- Rearview Camera
- 14-Speaker Bang & Olufsen Premium Sound System
- HD Radio
- Headlight Washers
- Audi Advanced Key
- Power Tailgate
- Rain/Light Sensing Windshield-Wipers
- Tri-Zone Climate
- 3.0L TFSI 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Glacier White Metallic
Interior Colour: Black Leather
Vehicle Specifications: https://www.autotrader.ca/research/audi/q5/2017/
Unlock a full year of FREE exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labor, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca/vip-features for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
