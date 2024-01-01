$23,885+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - HUD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
2017 BMW X1
xDrive28i - AWD - NAV - MOONROOF - HARMAN KARDON - HUD - LOW KMS - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$23,885
+ taxes & licensing
Used
93,083KM
VIN WBXHT3C32H5F80891
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral White Metallic
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # F80891
- Mileage 93,083 KM
Vehicle Description
xLine Package
Power Panoramic Moonroof
Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Front Seats w/ Power Lumbar Adjust & Manual Cushion Extension
Driver's Seat Memory Settings
Heated Leather Sport Steering Wheel
Push-Button Start
Harman Kardon Audio System
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
USB Ports
12V DC Power Outlet
Tilt & Telescoping Steering Column
Illuminated Locking Glovebox
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power-Folding Outside Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Exterior Features:
Comfort Access
Power Liftgate
LED Headlights
Front Fog Lamps
Heated Outside Mirrors w/ Turn Signal Indicators
Rear Privacy Glass
Aluminum Satin-Finish Roof Rails
Dual Exhaust Tips
18" 'Style 566' Y-Spoke Alloy Wheels
Driver's Assistance:
Navigation Plus
Heads-Up Display (HUD)
Front & Back Park Distance Control (PDC)
Reversing Camera
Rain-Detecting Wipers w/ Heated Jets
Sport/Eco Pro Modes
Universal Garage Door Opener
Cruise Control
Hill Descent & Hill Hold Control
Auto Start/Stop Technology
Brake Assist
Performance Features:
xDrive All-Wheel Drive (AWD) System
2.0L TwinPower Turbo - 4 Cylinder Engine
228hp/ 258lb-ft Torque
Steptronic Automatic Transmission (8-Speed)
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Email Saskatoon Auto Connection
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
Call Dealer
306-373-XXXX(click to show)
2017 BMW X1