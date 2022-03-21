$35,800+ tax & licensing
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
Dodge City Auto
888-350-1594
2017 BMW X3
2017 BMW X3
xDrive28i
Location
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3
888-350-1594
$35,800
+ taxes & licensing
74,210KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8758559
- Stock #: F6615A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 74,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Small SUV 4WD, AWD 4dr xDrive28i, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Requires Subscription
Dodge City Auto
2200 Eighth Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7H 0V3