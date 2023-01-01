Menu
2017 BMW X3

97,562 KM

Details Description

$28,990

+ tax & licensing
$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

888-688-2408

2017 BMW X3

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Premium Package Enhanced, Sunroof

2017 BMW X3

xDrive28i w/ Premium Package Enhanced, Sunroof

Location

Canada Drives - Saskatoon

37507 SK-12, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3J7

888-688-2408

$28,990

+ taxes & licensing

97,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9530662
  • Stock #: V-69685
  • VIN: 5UXWX9C38H0T15994

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,562 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is coming soon. Go to our website to get notified the instant the vehicle is available. Lane Departure Warning, Forward Collision Warning, 8-Speed Automatic, Active Blind Spot Detection, Automatic temperature control, Automatic Trunk, Comfort Access, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, harman/kardon® Sound System, Head-Up Display, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Panorama Sunroof, Power driver seat, Premium Package Enhanced, Rain sensing wipers. Jet Black 2017 BMW X3 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4 TwinPower Turbo 4D Sport Utility xDrive28i AWD Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / FCAA# 100195 / OMVIC# 5696828 / Price shown excludes taxes, licensing costs, and service fees that range from $0 to $995.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

