$22,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
2017 Buick Enclave
Premium
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
156,466KM
VIN 5GAKVCKDXHJ306903
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 156,466 KM
2017 BUICK ENCLAVE PREMIUM AWD for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2017 Buick Enclave Premium 156,466 KM 5GAKVCKDXHJ306903
NO ACCIDENTS!
POWER SEATS!
SASKATCHEWAN REGISTERED!
LEATHER SEATS!
7 PASSENGER!
HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER!
**Discover Luxury and Performance: 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD at North Point Auto Sales, Saskatoon**
Elevate your driving experience with the 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD, available now at North Point Auto Sales. This meticulously maintained SUV, boasting only 156,466 kilometres and a clean accident-free history, combines elegance and performance, featuring a sleek black exterior and a refined black leather interior.
**Key Features:**
- **Low Kilometers:** With just 156,466 kilometres, this Enclave offers longevity and reliability for many more journeys.
- **Black Exterior:** The striking black exterior gives this SUV a sophisticated and powerful presence on the road.
- **Luxurious Black Leather Interior:** Enjoy a premium driving experience with plush black leather seats, providing comfort and style.
- **All-Wheel Drive (AWD):** Enhanced traction and stability ensure a smooth and secure ride, making this Enclave ideal for all weather conditions.
- **Accident-Free:** Drive with confidence knowing this vehicle has a clean Carfax, with no reported accidents.
- **Advanced Features:** Includes a state-of-the-art infotainment system, advanced safety features, and spacious three-row seating, offering convenience and comfort for all passengers.
- **Premium Trim:** The Premium trim offers additional luxury features, making every drive an indulgence.
**Financing Options:**
In-House Financing:** Benefit from our flexible in-house financing options, tailored to make your purchase seamless and stress-free.
Customized Financing:** We offer financing solutions customized to fit your financial situation, ensuring you get the best possible deal.
New to Canada Program:** Our New to Canada program helps newcomers establish credit and secure their dream vehicle with ease.
Free Delivery:** Enjoy the convenience of free delivery across Western Canada, bringing your new Buick Enclave right to your doorstep.
#BuickEnclavePremium #LuxurySUV #AllWheelDrive #LowKilometers #BlackExterior #BlackLeatherInterior #AccidentFree #InHouseFinancing #CustomizedFinancing #NewToCanada #FreeDelivery #NorthPointAutoSales #Saskatoon
Explore the 2017 Buick Enclave Premium AWD at North Point Auto Sales today, and experience the perfect blend of luxury, performance, and advanced technology. Ideal for those who value style, comfort, and peace of mind.
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PP2559
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2017 Buick Enclave