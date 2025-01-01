Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Buick Enclave

177,320 KM

Details Features

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Buick Enclave

LEATHER AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12612625

2017 Buick Enclave

LEATHER AWD

Location

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

306-242-1744

  1. 12612625
  2. 12612625
  3. 12612625
  4. 12612625
  5. 12612625
  6. 12612625
  7. 12612625
  8. 12612625
  9. 12612625
  10. 12612625
  11. 12612625
  12. 12612625
  13. 12612625
  14. 12612625
  15. 12612625
  16. 12612625
  17. 12612625
  18. 12612625
  19. 12612625
  20. 12612625
  21. 12612625
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
177,320KM
VIN 5GAKVBKD3HJ172181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P72181
  • Mileage 177,320 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Auto Centre

Used 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2008 Chevrolet Avalanche LTZ 4WD 243,075 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2011 RAM 1500 SPORT 4WD 212,866 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2016 Chevrolet Equinox LTZ AWD 215,896 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mid City Auto Centre

Mid City Auto Centre

1831 Saskatchewan Ave, Saskatoon, SK S7K 1R1

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-1744

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mid City Auto Centre

306-242-1744

2017 Buick Enclave