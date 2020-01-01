CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents*Recent Arrival!*2017 Buick Enclave Leather Group Odometer is *13759 kilometers below market average! **Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS*Enclave Leather Group, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, White, Leather, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 6 Speakers, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert warning, Brake assist, CD player, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SL, Radio data system, Radio: Colour Touch AM/FM/CD w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors.*This Enclave Leather Group has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Buick Leather Group Enclave 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.