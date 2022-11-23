Menu
2017 Buick Encore

78,735 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Buick Encore

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

78,735KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9367741
  • Stock #: BP2086
  • VIN: KL4CJASB8HB107564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BP2086
  • Mileage 78,735 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Buick Encore $22,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KL4CJASB8HB107564
78,735Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start Leather & Premium Cloth with Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

