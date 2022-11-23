$23,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2017 Buick Encore
Preferred
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9367741
- Stock #: BP2086
- VIN: KL4CJASB8HB107564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 78,735 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Buick Encore $22,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# KL4CJASB8HB107564
78,735Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start Leather & Premium Cloth with Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!.
Vehicle Features
