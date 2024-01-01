$9,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Buick Verano
1SV
2017 Buick Verano
1SV
Location
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
306-955-7000
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
215,446KM
VIN 1G4P15SK7H4116366
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 215,446 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 BUICK VERANO for Sale in Saskatoon, SK 2017 Buick Verano 1SV 215,446 KM 1G4P15SK7H4116366
LEATHER
LOCAL SASKATCHEWAN UNIT
FACTORY REMOTE START
2017 Buick Verano for Sale in Saskatoon, SK VIN: 1G4P15SK7H4116366 North Point Auto Sales
Experience elegance, comfort, and reliability with this 2017 Buick Verano, now available at North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK. This fully loaded silver Verano with grey leather interior is in mint condition and offers luxury features and a smooth ride for both city commutes and highway drives. With its stylish design and advanced technology, the Buick Verano is a standout compact sedan perfect for Saskatchewan roads.
Key Features of the 2017 Buick Verano:2.4L 4-cylinder engine for a perfect balance of power and fuel efficiency
6-speed automatic transmission for seamless and responsive shifting
Premium grey leather interior with heated front seats for a luxurious ride
Bluetooth connectivity for hands-free calls and audio streaming
Dual-zone automatic climate control to keep everyone comfortable
Keyless entry with push-button start for added convenience
Rearview camera for safe and easy parking
OnStar with built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capability for staying connected on the go
Premium audio system for an exceptional listening experience
Automatic headlights and fog lights for better visibility in all conditions
17-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires for a smooth and stylish ride
60/40 split-folding rear seats to expand cargo space when needed
This 2017 Buick Verano combines luxury, practicality, and technology, making it a top choice for anyone looking for a dependable, high-end compact sedan.
Why Choose North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, SK?At North Point Auto Sales, we offer in-house financing solutions tailored to your credit needs, whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit. We proudly serve customers across Saskatchewan, providing flexible financing options and exceptional customer service to help you drive away in your dream vehicle.
VIN: 1G4P15SK7H4116366
Mileage: 215,446 km
Color: Silver with Grey Leather Interior
Condition: Fully loaded, mint condition
Dont miss your chance to own this 2017 Buick Verano! Contact North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon today to schedule a test drive or explore our in-house financing options.
Drive with style and confidence from North Point Auto Salesyour trusted dealership for in-house financing in Saskatchewan. Call now or visit our Saskatoon location to make this Buick Verano yours!
Our Lending Partners - https://www.northpointautosales.ca/finance-department/
PRE-OWNED VEHICLE EXTENDED WARRANTY & INSURANCE
At North Point Auto Sales in Saskatoon, we provide comprehensive pre-owned vehicle extended warranty coverage to ensure your peace of mind. Powered by SAL Warranty, our services include protection against mechanical breakdowns and extended manufacturer warranty coverage, including bumper-to-bumper. We also offer Guaranteed Auto Protection (GAP Insurance) and Credit Insurance (CAP Insurance). Learn more about our services at IA SAL https://iadealerservices.ca/insurance-and-warranty.
Our services include:
Creditor Group Insurance
Extended Warranty
Replacement Insurance and Warranty
Appearance Protection
Traceable Theft Deterrent
Guaranteed Asset Protection
Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Programs
Choose North Point Auto Sales for reliable pre-owned vehicle warranties and protection plans in Saskatoon. We ensure you drive with confidence, knowing your investment is secure.
STOCK # PT3055
Looking for a used car Financing in Saskatoon? GET PRE APPROVED ONLINE TODAY!
****** IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE *******
Over 25 lending partners on site
In House Financing https://www.northpointautosales.ca/multistep-finance/
Free Delivery anywhere in Western Canada
Full Vehicle History Disclosure
Dealer Exclusive Financing Incentives(O.A.C)
We Take anything on Trade Powersports, Boats, RV.
This vehicle qualifies for Special Low % Financing
NORTH POINT AUTO SALES in Saskatoon.
Call or Text Fernando (639) 471-1839 (General Manager)
www.northpointautosales.ca
*Conditions Apply. Contact Dealer for Details.
Looking for the best selection of quality used cars in Saskatoon? Look no further than North Point Auto Sales! Our extensive inventory features a diverse range of meticulously inspected vehicles, ensuring you get the reliable and safe ride you deserve. At North Point, we believe in transparent and fair pricing. Our competitive prices reflect the true value of our vehicles, giving you peace of mind that you're making a smart investment. What sets us apart is our dedicated team of automotive experts. With years of experience, they're passionate about helping you find the perfect vehicle that fits your lifestyle and budget. Plus, we work with a network of trusted lenders to provide you with flexible financing options. We take pride in our commitment to customer satisfaction. Our service doesn't end after the sale. We're here to support you with any questions or concerns, ensuring you have a seamless ownership experience. Located right here in Saskatoon, we understand the unique needs of the local community. Our deep knowledge of the market allows us to provide you with the best possible service. Visit us today at 102 Apex Street, Saskatoon, SK and experience the North Point Auto Sales difference for yourself. Drive away in a vehicle you'll love, knowing you made the right choice with North Point!
North Point Auto Sales
102 Apex St, Saskatoon, SK S7R 1C8
Call Dealer
306-955-XXXX(click to show)
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
North Point Auto Sales
306-955-7000
2017 Buick Verano