2017 Cadillac XT5
- SK VEHICLE - WIRELESS CHARGING - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
2017 Cadillac XT5
- SK VEHICLE - WIRELESS CHARGING - CARPLAY - REMOTE START
Location
Saskatoon Auto Connection
139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2
306-373-8800 EXT.1
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
177,748KM
VIN 1GYKNARS1HZ234041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 234041
- Mileage 177,748 KM
Vehicle Description
Regularly Maintained! - SK Vehicle - Excellent Condition
At Saskatoon Auto Connection, were proud to offer this stunning 2017 Cadillac XT5 finished in Deep Amethyst Metallic with a luxurious Sahara Beige interior. Locally owned in Saskatchewan and meticulously maintained throughout its life, this luxury SUV delivers peace of mind and timeless style. The XT5 is celebrated for its smooth ride and agile handling, generous cabin space, and outstanding forward visibility. Smartphone integration is seamless thanks to wireless inductive charging and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility, while adaptive remote start and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities keep you connected wherever you go. Convenience is taken to the next level with rear park assist and a power tailgate for easy loading and unloading. Slip inside and enjoy your favorite music through the premium Bose sound system, making every drive an auditory delight. Discover elegance, performance, and advanced technology in one complete package today at Saskatoon Auto Connection.
Key Features:
- Heated Seats
- Adaptive Remote Start
- Wireless Charging
- Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Integration
- Rear Park Assist
- Rear Vision Camera
- 8-Speaker Bose Premium Sound System
- 8-Inch Touchscreen Display
- Power Liftgate
- Dual-Zone Climate Control
- Proximity Keyless Access
- Wi-Fi Hotspot Capability
- HD Radio
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio
- Universal Garage Door Opener
- LED Taillamps
- LED Daytime Running Lights
- Bright Brushed Aluminum Roof Rails
- 18-Inch Blade Silver-Painted Finish Aluminum Wheels
- 3.6L 6-Cylinder Engine
Exterior Colour: Deep Amethyst Metallic
Interior Colour: Sahara Beige Leatherette
Manufacturer's Brochure: https://cdn.dealereprocess.org/cdn/brochures/cadillac/2017-xt5.pdf
Unlock a full year of exclusive VIP benefits with your purchase! Enjoy 20% off labour, 25% off tires, free windshield stone chip repairs, and so much more. Visit saskatoonauto.ca for all the details.
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Exterior
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
2017 Cadillac XT5