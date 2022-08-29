Menu
2017 Cadillac XT5

122,074 KM

$37,400

+ tax & licensing
$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Cadillac XT5

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD- Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Back Up Camera

2017 Cadillac XT5

Platinum AWD- Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$37,400

+ taxes & licensing

122,074KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9116530
  • Stock #: 22-627A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,074 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, XT5 Platinum, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 14 Speakers, 170 Amp Alternator, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Colour Gauge Cluster, Advanced Security Package, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colour Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound Audio Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door Lock & Latch Shields, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Inclination Sensor, Knee airbag, Locking Wheel Lugs, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium audio system: CUE, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Column Lock Control, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Trailering Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Cadillac Platinum XT5 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic Reviews:* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Remote Engine Start
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Heads-Up Display
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT WITH AUTOMATIC STOP/START (310 hp [231 kW] @ 6600 rpm 271 lb-ft of torque [366 N-m] @ 5000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

