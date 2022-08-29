$37,400+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
Platinum AWD- Leather, Sunroof, Nav, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stellar Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,074 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Cadillac XT5 Platinum3 MONTH SIRIUS XM - NO CHARGE, Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, XT5 Platinum, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 DI VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, AWD, Black, 14 Speakers, 170 Amp Alternator, 3.20 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 8" Colour Gauge Cluster, Advanced Security Package, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colour Heated Power-Adjustable Outside Mirrors, Bose Studio Surround Sound Audio Feature, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Door Lock & Latch Shields, Driver door bin, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front & Rear Park Assist, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Inclination Sensor, Knee airbag, Locking Wheel Lugs, Low Speed Front Automatic Braking, Memory seat, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Performance Suspension, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof: UltraView, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SH, Premium audio system: CUE, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info & Media Control w/Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Roof rack: rails only, Self-Powered Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Semi-Aniline Full Leather Seat Trim, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering Column Lock Control, Steering wheel memory, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Trailering Package, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Ventilated front seats.Serving the Saskatoon Market for over 50 years, Including a 4.7 star google review rating. Cadillac Platinum XT5 3.6L V6 DI VVT 8-Speed Automatic Reviews:* Most owners report an excellent LED lighting system, very good ride quality on most surfaces, an elegant and easy to use interior, and a very relaxing and laid-back overall drive. Source: autoTRADER.ca
