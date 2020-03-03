2017 Chevrolet Colorado

Safety Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

ABS

Rear Head Air Bag

Front Side Air Bag

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows

Power Door Locks

Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Floor mats Seating Bucket Seats

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor

Tires - Front All-Season

Tires - Rear All-Season Powertrain ENGINE BLOCK HEATER

Four Wheel Drive

Engine Immobilizer Trim Leather Steering Wheel Comfort A/C

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Lane Departure Warning

Solid Paint

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Bluetooth Connection

Forward collision alert

SUMMIT WHITE

WiFi Hotspot

Smart Device Integration

ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)

TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)

REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO

LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment

TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector

JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM

GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)

TIRE SPARE P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR

AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM

Requires Subscription

AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL

WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL

DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC

TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER

MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING

HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE

DOOR HANDLES CHROME

SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER

SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning

BUMPER REAR CHROME

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL

FOG LAMPS FRONT

SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)

MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE CHROME MANUAL FOLDING

SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL

BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo

LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROME 5" RECTANGULAR

AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...

LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS custom-moulded with logo on rear

LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C49) rear window defogger (A28) rear-sliding window (T3U) front fog lamps (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate

TIRES P265/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL

LUXURY PACKAGE CHROME includes (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (C68) single-zone automatic climate control ...

WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) DARK ARGENT METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM

