2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT- Heated Seats, Rem. Start, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD LT- Heated Seats, Rem. Start, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

Contact Seller

$32,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 49,804KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4733355
  • Stock #: 2814A
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN2H1195018
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT Certified. *GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS *Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado LT, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, jet black Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Luxury Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Manual Rear-Sliding Window, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Chrome Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Projector-Type Headlamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Nav., Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, Single-Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum. *This Colorado LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Colorado V6 8-Speed Automatic.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Powertrain
  • ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
  • Four Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Solid Paint
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Forward collision alert
  • SUMMIT WHITE
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
  • SEATS FRONT BUCKET (STD)
  • TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
  • REAR AXLE 3.42 RATIO
  • LT PREFERRED EQUIPMENT GROUP includes Standard Equipment
  • TRAILERING PACKAGE HEAVY-DUTY includes trailer hitch and 7-pin connector
  • JET BLACK LEATHER-APPOINTED SEAT TRIM
  • GVWR 6000 LBS. (2722 KG) (STD)
  • TIRE SPARE P265/70R16 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • DIFFERENTIAL AUTOMATIC LOCKING REAR
  • AUDIO SYSTEM FEATURE BOSE PREMIUM 7-SPEAKER SYSTEM
  • Requires Subscription
  • AIR CONDITIONING SINGLE-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL
  • WINDOW REAR-SLIDING MANUAL
  • DEFOGGER REAR-WINDOW ELECTRIC
  • TAILGATE EZ-LIFT AND LOWER
  • MIRROR INSIDE REARVIEW AUTO-DIMMING
  • HEADLAMPS PROJECTOR-TYPE
  • DOOR HANDLES CHROME
  • SEAT ADJUSTER 4-WAY POWER FRONT PASSENGER
  • SAFETY PACKAGE includes (UEU) Forward Collision Alert and (UFL) Lane Departure Warning
  • BUMPER REAR CHROME
  • SEAT ADJUSTER POWER PASSENGER LUMBAR CONTROL
  • FOG LAMPS FRONT
  • SEATS HEATED DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER Includes (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster.)
  • MIRRORS OUTSIDE HEATED POWER-ADJUSTABLE CHROME MANUAL FOLDING
  • SEAT ADJUSTER POWER DRIVER LUMBAR CONTROL
  • BEDLINER SPRAY-ON BLACK with Chevrolet logo
  • LPO ASSIST STEPS CHROME 5" RECTANGULAR
  • AUDIO SYSTEM CHEVROLET MYLINK RADIO WITH NAVIGATION AND 8" DIAGONAL COLOUR TOUCH-SCREEN AM/FM STEREO seek-and-scan and digital clock includes Bluetooth streaming audio for music and select phones; voice-activated technology for radio and phone; fea...
  • LPO FRONT AND REAR SPLASH GUARDS custom-moulded with logo on rear
  • LT CONVENIENCE PACKAGE includes (C49) rear window defogger (A28) rear-sliding window (T3U) front fog lamps (BTV) Remote vehicle starter system and (PPA) EZ-Lift tailgate
  • TIRES P265/60R18 ALL-SEASON BLACKWALL
  • LUXURY PACKAGE CHROME includes (AAQ) 4-way power front passenger seat adjuster (AL9) power driver lumbar control (AT9) power front passenger lumbar control (KA1) heated driver and front passenger seats (C68) single-zone automatic climate control ...
  • WHEELS 18" X 8.5" (45.7 CM X 21.6 CM) DARK ARGENT METALLIC CAST ALUMINUM

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

