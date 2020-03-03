715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Colorado LT Certified. *GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS *Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado LT, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Summit White, jet black Leather, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Automatic Locking Rear Differential, Bose Premium 7-Speaker Audio System Feature, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Luxury Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ-Lift & Lower Tailgate, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Inside Rear-View Auto-Dimming Mirror, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Manual Rear-Sliding Window, Navigation System, Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Chrome Mirrors, Overhead airbag, Power Driver Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power driver seat, Power Passenger Lumbar Control Seat Adjuster, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Projector-Type Headlamps, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Nav., Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear-Window Electric Defogger, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Safety Package, Security system, Single-Zone Auto Climate Control Air Conditioning, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 18" x 8.5" Dark Argent Metallic Aluminum. *This Colorado LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Colorado V6 8-Speed Automatic.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1