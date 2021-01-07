Menu
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

66,202 KM

Details Description Features

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

4WD Z71, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Matching Cap

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

4WD Z71, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Matching Cap

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

66,202KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6612191
  • Stock #: 21-476A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Laser Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 66,202 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Colorado Z71 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Z71 Colorado V6 8-Speed Automatic.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Sliding Rear Window
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L DI DOHC V6 VVT (308 hp [230.0 kW] @ 6800 rpm 275 lb-ft of torque [373 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

