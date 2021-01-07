+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One OwnerRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Colorado Z71 - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes firstFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Colorado Z71, 4D Crew Cab, V6, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Driver 4-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Protection, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated front seats, Heavy-Duty Trailering Package, Low tire pressure warning, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 4Z7, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.This Colorado Z71 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Super clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Z71 Colorado V6 8-Speed Automatic.
