2017 Chevrolet Corvette
Z51, Convertible, Leather, Navigation, Magnetic Ride
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
- Interior Colour Spice Red
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 10,766 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z51 -Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Corvette Stingray, 2D Convertible, 6.2L V8, 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes, RWD, Red, 3LT Interior Trim, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Frameless Rearview Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colour Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Cargo Net, Convertible roof lining, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Curb View Cameras, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, GT Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Memory Package, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Interior Trim Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z51-Style Spoiler (LPO).2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray RWD 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes 6.2L V8 This Corvette Stingray has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department.Reviews:* Owners love the Corvette's world-class looks, great feature-content bang for the buck, thrilling performance, instant model recognition, a usable trunk, and excellent highway cruising mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca
Vehicle Features
