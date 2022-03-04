Menu
2017 Chevrolet Corvette

10,766 KM

Details Description Features

$78,400

+ tax & licensing
$78,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51, Convertible, Leather, Navigation, Magnetic Ride

2017 Chevrolet Corvette

Z51, Convertible, Leather, Navigation, Magnetic Ride

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$78,400

+ taxes & licensing

10,766KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8580716
  • Stock #: 4427A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Long Beach Red Metallic Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Spice Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 10,766 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible Z51 -Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)Fresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Corvette Stingray, 2D Convertible, 6.2L V8, 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes, RWD, Red, 3LT Interior Trim, 8-Way Driver & Passenger Seat Adjusters, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-Dimming Inside Frameless Rearview Mirror, Automatic temperature control, Body-Colour Outside Heated Power-Adjustable Mirrors, Bose Advanced 10-Speaker Audio System Feature, Cargo Net, Convertible roof lining, Custom Leather Wrapped Interior Package, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Curb View Cameras, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Glass rear window, GT Bucket Seats, Head-Up Display, Heated & Vented Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Selective Ride Control, Memory Package, Performance Data & Video Recorder, Power convertible roof, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Lumbar/Bolster Seat Adjusters, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 3LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Radio data system, Radio: Chevrolet MyLink w/Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sueded Microfibre-Wrapped Interior Trim Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft Deterrent System, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Universal Home Remote, Z51-Style Spoiler (LPO).2017 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray RWD 8 Speed Paddle Shift with Automatic Modes 6.2L V8 This Corvette Stingray has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In flawless condition inside and out by our professional detail department.Reviews:* Owners love the Corvette's world-class looks, great feature-content bang for the buck, thrilling performance, instant model recognition, a usable trunk, and excellent highway cruising mileage. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 6.2L (376 CI) V8 DI (455 hp [339.3 kW] @ 6000 rpm 460 lb-ft of torque [621.0 N-m] @ 4600 rpm) (STD)
TRANSMISSION 8-SPEED PADDLE SHIFT WITH AUTOMATIC MODES
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

