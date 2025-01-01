Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **HEATED SEATS **CRUISE CONTROL **Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility **FACTORY COMMAND START VIN: 1G1BE5SM6H7198375 Mileage: 145,025 KM Color: Kinetic Blue Metallic with Black Cloth Interior Condition: Excellent Condition Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Affordable Vehicle Overview Drive with confidence in this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, a stylish and practical sedan designed for modern drivers. Finished in a striking Kinetic Blue Metallic exterior paired with a comfortable black cloth interior, this Cruze offers a perfect blend of performance, technology, and safety. Whether youre commuting in Saskatoon or exploring Saskatchewan highways, the Cruze LT delivers exceptional fuel economy and comfort. Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this Cruze LT comes in mint condition and is an excellent choice for anyone looking for value, reliability, and style all with flexible financing options for every type of credit. Key Features of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Performance & Efficiency 1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) Excellent Fuel Efficiency: approx. 8.4L/100km (city) / 6.4L/100km (hwy) Exterior Highlights Bold Kinetic Blue Metallic Finish 16-inch Aluminum Wheels Heated Power Exterior Mirrors Automatic Headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Black Cloth Seating Heated Front Seats 60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Expanded Cargo Space Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter Keyless Entry with Remote Start Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel Technology & Infotainment Chevrolet MyLink® Infotainment System 7-inch Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto Compatibility Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming USB Ports and Auxiliary Input 6-Speaker Premium Audio System Safety & Driver Assistance Rearview Camera 10 Standard Airbags Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Teen Driver Technology OnStar® Guidance and Emergency Communication (subscription required) Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we go beyond just selling vehicles. We specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit in Saskatchewan good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all. Our goal is to make owning your dream vehicle simple and stress-free with quick approvals and affordable payment plans. With our wide selection of quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs, youll always find the right fit for your needs and budget. Test Drive the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Today This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a stylish, efficient, and reliable sedan thats ready for its next owner. With 145,025 KM and in great condition, it wont last long at this price point. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive and explore our flexible in-house financing options for all credit types across Saskatchewan.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

306-955-2111

VIN 1G1BE5SM6H7198375

  • Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic (GD1)
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,025 KM

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Bluetooth integration

Exterior

Performance Tires
Spare Tire

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Front-wheel drive (FWD)
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Head Side Airbags
Fabric/Cloth Seats

