Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Kinetic Blue Metallic (GD1)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3070
- Mileage 145,025 KM
Vehicle Description
**HEATED SEATS
**CRUISE CONTROL
**Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" Compatibility
**FACTORY COMMAND START
Condition: Excellent Condition Reliable, Fuel-Efficient, and Affordable
Vehicle Overview
Drive with confidence in this 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT, a stylish and practical sedan designed for modern drivers. Finished in a striking Kinetic Blue Metallic exterior paired with a comfortable black cloth interior, this Cruze offers a perfect blend of performance, technology, and safety. Whether you're commuting in Saskatoon or exploring Saskatchewan highways, the Cruze LT delivers exceptional fuel economy and comfort.
Now available at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, this Cruze LT comes in mint condition and is an excellent choice for anyone looking for value, reliability, and style all with flexible financing options for every type of credit.
Key Features of the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT
Performance & Efficiency
1.4L Turbocharged 4-Cylinder Engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
Front-Wheel Drive (FWD)
Excellent Fuel Efficiency: approx. 8.4L/100km (city) / 6.4L/100km (hwy)
Exterior Highlights
Bold Kinetic Blue Metallic Finish
16-inch Aluminum Wheels
Heated Power Exterior Mirrors
Automatic Headlights and LED Daytime Running Lights
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Cloth Seating
Heated Front Seats
60/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats for Expanded Cargo Space
Air Conditioning with Cabin Air Filter
Keyless Entry with Remote Start
Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel
Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet MyLink® Infotainment System
7-inch Touchscreen Display
Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto" Compatibility
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling and Audio Streaming
USB Ports and Auxiliary Input
6-Speaker Premium Audio System
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rearview Camera
10 Standard Airbags
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)
Teen Driver Technology
OnStar® Guidance and Emergency Communication (subscription required)
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we go beyond just selling vehicles. We specialize in in-house financing for all types of credit in Saskatchewan good credit, bad credit, or no credit at all. Our goal is to make owning your dream vehicle simple and stress-free with quick approvals and affordable payment plans.
With our wide selection of quality used cars, trucks, and SUVs, you'll always find the right fit for your needs and budget.
Test Drive the 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Today
This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a stylish, efficient, and reliable sedan that's ready for its next owner. With 145,025 KM and in great condition, it won't last long at this price point.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon today to schedule your test drive and explore our flexible in-house financing options for all credit types across Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Powertrain
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Comfort
Additional Features
