2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rem Start, Winter Tires + Rims

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT- Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rem Start, Winter Tires + Rims

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$16,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 52,237KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4903782
  • Stock #: 2713B
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SMXH7179747
Exterior Colour
Red Hot
Interior Colour
Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo Certified.GM Certified Details:* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 150+ Point Inspection* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cajun Red Tintcoat, Cloth, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bose Premium 9-Speaker System, Driver 8-Way Power Seat Adjuster, Driver/Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front Bucket Seats, Front Fog Lamps, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Interior Ambient Lighting, Keyless Open, Keyless Start, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Winter Tire Package, LT Convenience Package, LT Technology & Convenience Package, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power Sliding Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/8" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear Spoiler, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, RS Lettering Ornamentation, RS Package, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Sport Body Kit, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Sunroof Package, Technology Package, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.*This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technicians. Incredibly clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

