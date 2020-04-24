Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier RS

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier RS

Location

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

306-202-6001

  1. 1588630112
  2. 1588630112
  3. 1588630112
  4. 1588630113
  5. 1588630112
  6. 1588630113
  7. 1588630109
  8. 1588630110
  9. 1588630107
  10. 1588630112
  11. 1588630112
Contact Seller

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,533KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4934796
  • Stock #: 10106
  • VIN: 1G1BF5SM2H7133780
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Trunk
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 306 Deal Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 43,533 KM
$17,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Impreza ...
 159,716 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 59,272 KM
$32,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

306 Deal Auto Sales

306 Deal Auto Sales

1104 22nd St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0S5

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-202-XXXX

(click to show)

306-202-6001

Send A Message