2017 Chevrolet Cruze...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Anti-Theft System

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Trunk

Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Remote Engine Start

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

GPS Navigation

Auxiliary Audio Input

SiriusXM Radio

Apple CarPlay Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Leather Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Balance of Factory Warranty Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Keyless Start

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.