2017 Chevrolet Cruze

75,461 KM

Details Description Features

$16,400

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

LT - Remote Start, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

75,461KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6612194
  • Stock #: 3166B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cajun Red Tintcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Atmosphere/Medium Atmosphere
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 75,461 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Turbo - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* 0% Financing for 24 Months On Select Certified Pre-Owned Models* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 4, 2021 - January 5, 2022. To make Canada feel more like home, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile AppFresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Cruze LT Turbo, 4D Sedan, 1.4L DOHC, 6-Speed Automatic, FWD, Cloth, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6-Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front wheel independent suspension, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SD, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Chevrolet MyLink w/7" Touch-Screen, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, USB Port.This Cruze LT Turbo has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In pristine condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Turbo Cruze 1.4L DOHC 6-Speed Automatic..Reviews:* Most owners report a nicely sorted ride and handling equation for a car that feels light and lively in motion, and excellent feature content for the dollar. A glance at past test drive notes saw this writer praising a 2018 Cruze hatchback for a more solid-feeling and quiet drive on the highway than a comparable Honda Civic. Plenty of approachable connectivity tech helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

