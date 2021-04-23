2017 Chevrolet Cruze

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 8 3 9 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6989057

6989057 Stock #: P38319C

P38319C VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS502306

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 20,839 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Compass Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.