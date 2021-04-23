Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

20,839 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

LT Auto CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! SUPER LOW KM!

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

20,839KM
  • Listing ID: 6989057
  • Stock #: P38319C
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS502306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 20,839 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan which can give you a comfort and refinement of a mid-size sedan. It has a 1.4L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Power Drivers Seat! Heated front seats! Traction control! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! A/C! Back up Camera! USB & AUX Input! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

