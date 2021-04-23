+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT is a compact sedan which can give you a comfort and refinement of a mid-size sedan. It has a 1.4L 4 Cyl engine with 6 speed automatic transmission. It also has Power Door Locks! Power Mirrors! Power Windows! Automatic Headlights! Power Drivers Seat! Heated front seats! Traction control! AM/FM Radio! Bluetooth! A/C! Back up Camera! USB & AUX Input! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
