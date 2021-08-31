Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

105,001 KM

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

105,001KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7811511
  • Stock #: P38614
  • VIN: 1G1BE5SM4H7201242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,001 KM

Vehicle Description

Youre going to love this 2017 Chevy Cruze as It boasts a long list of standard tech features, a comfortable interior, and a smooth ride.

This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also, OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.

The Cruze's interior is stylish and composed of high-quality materials. The curving character line that runs diagonally through the dashboard is an unusually artistic touch for this segment, as is the upholstery that covers it. These details, along with a large backseat, make this Cruze's interior fully competitive in terms of both appearance and construction.

FINANCING AVAILABLE!! All Credit Types Accepted!

Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.

Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

