+ taxes & licensing
306-934-1822
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
+ taxes & licensing
Youre going to love this 2017 Chevy Cruze as It boasts a long list of standard tech features, a comfortable interior, and a smooth ride.
This 2017 Chevrolet Cruze comes with stability control, four-wheel antilock disc brakes, full-length side curtain airbags, front knee airbags, and front and rear side-impact airbags. Also, OnStar, which includes automatic crash notification, on-demand roadside assistance, remote door unlocking and stolen vehicle assistance. Every 2017 Cruze comes with Chevrolet's Teen Driver watchdog feature, which can be used to set certain parameters for secondary drivers such as teens or valets.
The Cruze's interior is stylish and composed of high-quality materials. The curving character line that runs diagonally through the dashboard is an unusually artistic touch for this segment, as is the upholstery that covers it. These details, along with a large backseat, make this Cruze's interior fully competitive in terms of both appearance and construction.
FINANCING AVAILABLE!! All Credit Types Accepted!
Stop by Village Auto Sales today for your new ride!
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK.
Or give us a call at: (306) 934-1822
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1