2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PUSH START, AND MORE!!
123,430KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8272419
- Stock #: P38757
- VIN: 1G1BE5SM6H7719837
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,430 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
