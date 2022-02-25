2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 2 3 5 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8272422

8272422 Stock #: T38751

T38751 VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS549396

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Orange

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 65,235 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.