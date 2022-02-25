$CALL+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales
306-934-1822
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Auto SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START
Location
Village Auto Sales
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
306-934-1822
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8272422
- Stock #: T38751
- VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS549396
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 65,235 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
