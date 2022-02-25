Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

65,235 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT Auto SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, PUSH START

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 8272422
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

65,235KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8272422
  Stock #: T38751
  VIN: 3G1BE6SM7HS549396

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 65,235 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

