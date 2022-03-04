Menu
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

121,388 KM

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

121,388KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: BP1808
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SM4HS547986

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,388 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3G1BE5SM4HS547986
121,388 Km, 6 speed Automatic ,Remote Start, Heated Front Seats,, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!....

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

