2017 Chevrolet Cruze

119,110 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

119,110KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8498534
  • Stock #: BP1745
  • VIN: 3G1BE6SM8HS551156

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,110 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3G1BE6SM8HS551156
119,110 Km, 6 speed Automatic ,Remote Start, Heated Front Seats,, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Air, Tilt, Pwr Win/L , AUX & More. FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!! Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle? Are you worried about the down payment? We're here to help you. For more info please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!!.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-XXXX

306-242-1777

