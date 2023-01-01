$20,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-1777
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9589507
- Stock #: BT2140
- VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS502306
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 86,093 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3G1BE5SM6HS502306
86,093 Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.