2017 Chevrolet Cruze

86,093 KM

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Budget Auto Centre

306-242-1777

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

306-242-1777

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

86,093KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9589507
  Stock #: BT2140
  VIN: 3G1BE5SM6HS502306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,093 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT $19,995 Plus Tax
1.4 L, 4 CYL, VIN# 3G1BE5SM6HS502306
86,093 Km, FWD, 6 speed Transmission, Remote Start, Bluetooth, Backup Camera, Cruise Control, Air, Tilt, Power Windows/Locks & More!
FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
Are you worried about getting approved on a vehicle?
Are you worried about the down payment?
We're here to help you. We're here to help you. For more info, please call Francis @ 306-242-1777 or Text @ 306-514-8056 Address: 429 20th Street, Saskatoon SK-S7M 0X3 Big Enough to Serve You, Small Enough to Know You!...

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Budget Auto Centre

Budget Auto Centre

429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3

