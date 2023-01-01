Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

151,820 KM

$24,499

+ tax & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

Premier - AWD - NAVIGATION - PIONEER AUDIO - LEATHER

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

151,820KM
Used
  • Stock #: 168826
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE30H6168826

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,820 KM

Convenience Package:

8-Way Power Drivers Seat with Power Lumbar Adjustment
Heated Driver and Passenger Seat
Automatic Climate Controls
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
Remote Vehicle Starter


Leather Seats
Moonroof
Pioneer Premium Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Passenger Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning


Exterior Features:

Power Liftgate
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Roof Rails
Heated Mirrors
Chrome Mirror Caps
Chrome Door Handles
18" Alloy Wheels


Drivers Assistance:

Reverse Camera
Navigation
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control


Performance Features:

All Wheel Drive
3.6L - 6 Cylinder Engine
301hp/ 272lb-ft Torque
Automatic Transmission


Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.

This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.

At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Leather Interior

Rear Defrost

Dual Climate Control

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

139A 105th Street East, Saskatoon, SK S7N 1Z2

