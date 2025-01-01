Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport **FACTORY COMMAND START **HEATED SEATS **CRUISE CONTROL **PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM VIN: 2GNFLGEKXH6254510 Mileage: 139,602 KM Color: Blue Velvet Metallic with Black Leather Interior Condition: Excellent Fully Loaded, No Accidents Vehicle Overview Drive in style, comfort, and confidence with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Premier trim offers the best of everything: a powerful yet efficient engine, premium leather seating, cutting-edge technology, and a suite of advanced safety features. This Blue Velvet Metallic SUV with black leather interior combines luxury with practicality, making it the perfect choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable and stylish midsize SUV. With 139,602 KM and a clean accident-free history, this Equinox Premier is in mint condition and ready for its next owner. Key Features of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Performance & Capability 2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC engine 6-Speed Automatic Transmission All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction Tow/Haul mode for added capability Exterior Highlights Blue Velvet Metallic Finish 18-inch Alloy Wheels Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights Power Liftgate for easy access Interior Comfort & Convenience Premium Black Leather Seating Heated Front Seats 8-Way Power Adjustable Drivers Seat with Memory Settings Automatic Climate Control Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls Spacious 2-Row Seating with Split-Folding Rear Seats Technology & Infotainment Chevrolet MyLink® with 7-inch Touchscreen Display Navigation System Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto Compatibility Premium Pioneer® 8-Speaker Sound System USB Ports & 12V Power Outlets Safety & Driver Assistance Rear Vision Camera Forward Collision Alert Lane Departure Warning Side Blind Zone Alert Rear Cross Traffic Alert Stability Control & Traction Control Multiple Airbags for Comprehensive Protection Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport? At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we make car buying easy with flexible in-house financing options for all types of credit. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our team works with you to secure quick approvals and affordable payment plans. We proudly help drivers across Saskatchewan find high-quality, fully inspected vehicles at the best prices, making sure every customer drives away happy. Test Drive the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Today Dont miss your chance to own this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD in Blue Velvet Metallic with black leather interior. Fully loaded, stylish, and reliable, this SUV is designed to keep up with your lifestyle. Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to book a test drive and explore our in-house financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.

$15,995 + taxes & licensing

Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Performance Tires
Power Liftgate
Spare Tire

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
BACKUP CAMERA
Tire Pressure Monitoring
Child Safety Locks
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Side Impact Airbags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Cargo Cover
Automatic climate control
Leather Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Window Defroster
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front air conditioning
WiFi Hotspot

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Driver's side power seat

Powertrain

Automatic Transmission

Convenience

Remote Starter
Power Outlet

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Bluetooth integration

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel
Ambient Lighting Package

Additional Features

MEMORY MIRRORS
Navigation System (GPS)
Electric Mirrors
Driver's Seat Lumbar Support
roof luggage rack
Illuminated Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Airbag Sensor
Lumbar Support Passenger Seat
Rear trunk access
Illuminated driver's side vanity mirror
Automatic door lock
Automatic Transmission - 6 speed
Electric passenger seat
Head Side Airbags

More inventory From Platinum AutoSport

Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2WD Reg Cab 133.0" Work Truck 162,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 4x4 for sale in Saskatoon, SK
2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Overland 4x4 127,000 KM $38,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 157" AT4 78,900 KM $54,995 + tax & lic

Platinum AutoSport

Platinum AutoSport

330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2

2017 Chevrolet Equinox