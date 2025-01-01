$15,995+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
AWD 4dr Premier w/1LZ
Location
Platinum AutoSport
330 22 St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 5P2
306-955-2111
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic (G1M)
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PP3372
- Mileage 139,602 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier for Sale in Saskatoon, SK Platinum Auto Sport
**FACTORY COMMAND START
**HEATED SEATS
**CRUISE CONTROL
**PIONEER SOUND SYSTEM
VIN: 2GNFLGEKXH6254510
Mileage: 139,602 KM
Color: Blue Velvet Metallic with Black Leather Interior
Condition: Excellent Fully Loaded, No Accidents
Vehicle Overview
Drive in style, comfort, and confidence with this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD, available now at Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. The Premier trim offers the best of everything: a powerful yet efficient engine, premium leather seating, cutting-edge technology, and a suite of advanced safety features.
This Blue Velvet Metallic SUV with black leather interior combines luxury with practicality, making it the perfect choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable and stylish midsize SUV. With 139,602 KM and a clean accident-free history, this Equinox Premier is in mint condition and ready for its next owner.
Key Features of the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier
Performance & Capability
2.4L 4-Cylinder DOHC engine
6-Speed Automatic Transmission
All-Wheel Drive (AWD) for superior traction
Tow/Haul mode for added capability
Exterior Highlights
Blue Velvet Metallic Finish
18-inch Alloy Wheels
Roof Rails for extra cargo versatility
Fog Lamps & Daytime Running Lights
Power Liftgate for easy access
Interior Comfort & Convenience
Premium Black Leather Seating
Heated Front Seats
8-Way Power Adjustable Driver's Seat with Memory Settings
Automatic Climate Control
Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel with Audio Controls
Spacious 2-Row Seating with Split-Folding Rear Seats
Technology & Infotainment
Chevrolet MyLink® with 7-inch Touchscreen Display
Navigation System
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto" Compatibility
Premium Pioneer® 8-Speaker Sound System
USB Ports & 12V Power Outlets
Safety & Driver Assistance
Rear Vision Camera
Forward Collision Alert
Lane Departure Warning
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Stability Control & Traction Control
Multiple Airbags for Comprehensive Protection
Why Buy from Platinum Auto Sport?
At Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK, we make car buying easy with flexible in-house financing options for all types of credit. Whether you have good credit, bad credit, or no credit, our team works with you to secure quick approvals and affordable payment plans.
We proudly help drivers across Saskatchewan find high-quality, fully inspected vehicles at the best prices, making sure every customer drives away happy.
Test Drive the 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Today
Don't miss your chance to own this 2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier AWD in Blue Velvet Metallic with black leather interior. Fully loaded, stylish, and reliable, this SUV is designed to keep up with your lifestyle.
Visit Platinum Auto Sport in Saskatoon, SK today to book a test drive and explore our in-house financing solutions for every credit situation in Saskatchewan.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Powertrain
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Additional Features
