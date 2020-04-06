2017 Chevrolet Equinox

- Additional Features
- Rear Vision Camera
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic
- Grille, black with chrome surround
- Alternator, 120 amps
- Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
- Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
- Door handles, body-colour
- Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
- Door locks, rear child security
- Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
- Mirrors, outside power-adjustable, Black, manual-folding
- Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
- Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
- Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
- Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
- Air conditioning, manual climate control
- Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
- Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
- Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
- Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders
- Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
- Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
- Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
- Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
- Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LG26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
- Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
- Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LG26 model only.)
- E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
- Exhaust, single
- GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
- Steering, power-assist, electric-variable
- Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
- Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
- Suspension, Refined Ride
- Antenna, roof-mounted
- Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars.
- Brakes, brake assist
- Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
- Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
- Headlamps, halogen projector style
- Bumpers, body-colour with Charcoal lowers
- Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
- Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
- Tires, P225/65R17 all-season, blackwall (Included and only available with (RVF) 17" (43.2 cm) aluminum wheels.)
- ENGINE, 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION)
- OnStar Basic plan for 5 years includes limited vehicle mobile app features, Monthly Diagnostics Report and Dealer Maintenance Notification (Basic Plan available for 5 years from the date of vehicle delivery and is transferable. Does not include Emergen...
