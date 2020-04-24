715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
306-242-0276
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, Leather, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Winter Tire Pkg, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Chevrolet MyLink, Driver Confidence Package II, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Moulded Splash Guards, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Protection Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition. *This Equinox Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1