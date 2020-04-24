Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - Leather, Navigation, Rem Start, Winter Tire Pkg

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

Premier - Leather, Navigation, Rem Start, Winter Tire Pkg

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4914564
  2. 4914564
  3. 4914564
  4. 4914564
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,854KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4914564
  • Stock #: 20-439A
  • VIN: 2GNFLGEK8H6310170
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

CARFAX Canada One Owner *CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents *Recent Arrival! *2017 Chevrolet Equinox Premier Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point Inspection* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) *Fresh Oil Change, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, Smoke Free, Equinox Premier, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Black, Leather, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Front Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Winter Tire Pkg, Alloy wheels, All-Weather Floor Mats, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Chevrolet MyLink, Driver Confidence Package II, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Moulded Splash Guards, Overhead airbag, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power door mirrors, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LZ, Protection Package, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Rear Park Assist, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition. *This Equinox Premier has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In spotless condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Premier Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Mirror Memory
  • Floor mats
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front Performance
  • Tires - Rear Performance
Powertrain
  • All Wheel Drive
  • Engine Immobilizer
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 Chevrolet Cruze...
 48,063 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 3500 Larami...
 95,519 KM
$53,900 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 57,458 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Send A Message