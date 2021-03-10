Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

152,505 KM

Details

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! AWD!

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS CRUISE CONTROL! BLUETOOTH! AWD!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

152,505KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6710195
  Stock #: P38239
  VIN: 2GNFLEEK5H6139611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,505 KM

Vehicle Description

In need of a competitively priced mid-sized SUV that offers exceptional versatility, distinctive design and high practicality? This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LS is your solution. It has a 2.4-liter direct injection four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission. It also has power door locks! Power mirrors! Power windows! Bluetooth! Steering wheel audio control! Cruise control! Traction control! Back up camera! ECO Mode! A/C! AM/FM Radio! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

