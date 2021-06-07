Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

88,022 KM

Details Description Features

$24,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT CRUISE CONTROL! A/C! BACK UP CAMERA! REMOTE START!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

  1. 7180115
  2. 7180115
  3. 7180115
  4. 7180115
  5. 7180115
  6. 7180115
  7. 7180115
  8. 7180115
  9. 7180115
  10. 7180115
  11. 7180115
  12. 7180115
  13. 7180115
  14. 7180115
  15. 7180115
  16. 7180115
  17. 7180115
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

88,022KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7180115
  • Stock #: P38380
  • VIN: 2GNFLFEK5H6293676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 88,022 KM

Vehicle Description

In need of a competitively priced mid-sized SUV that offers exceptional versatility, distinctive design and high practicality? This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is your solution. It has a 2.4-liter direct injection four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission. It also has power door locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Power driver seat! Heated front seats! Bluetooth! Cruise control! Traction control! Back up camera! ECO Mode! A/C! Steering Wheel Audio control! AM/FM Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2012 Chevrolet Silve...
 228,599 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte EX+ C...
 25,635 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Nitro SLT...
 101,863 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory