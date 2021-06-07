+ taxes & licensing
225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1
In need of a competitively priced mid-sized SUV that offers exceptional versatility, distinctive design and high practicality? This 2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT is your solution. It has a 2.4-liter direct injection four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission. It also has power door locks! Power windows! Power mirrors! Power driver seat! Heated front seats! Bluetooth! Cruise control! Traction control! Back up camera! ECO Mode! A/C! Steering Wheel Audio control! AM/FM Radio! And many more! Call Today @ +1 (306) 934 1822 & Book a Test Drive!!! FINANCING is AVAILABLE!!!
