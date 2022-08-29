$23,400+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
306-242-0276
2017 Chevrolet Equinox
LT - AWD, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera
Location
Saskatoon Motor Products
715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
$23,400
- Listing ID: 9172660
- Stock #: 4561B
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,892 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Blue, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Moulded Splash Guards, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate w/Fixed Glass, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Protection Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive
Vehicle Features
