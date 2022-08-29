Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

132,892 KM

$23,400

+ tax & licensing
$23,400

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Motor Products

306-242-0276

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - AWD, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - AWD, Remote Start, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back Up Camera

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

$23,400

+ taxes & licensing

132,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9172660
  Stock #: 4561B

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Velvet Metallic
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Equinox LT - Certified.GM Certified Details:* Current students, recent graduates and full/part-time students eligible for $500 student bonus offer on the purchase of an eligible certified pre-owned vehicle. Offer valid from January 5, 2022 - January 3, 2023. To make Canada feel more like home for newcomers, we're offering $500 off any eligible Certified Pre-Owned Chevrolet, Buick or GMC vehicle as a welcoming gift. Free 3-month SiriusXM Trial. 1-month OnStar Trial. GM Owner Centre and Mobile App* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 150+ Point InspectionFresh Oil Change, Multiple Point Inspection, Equinox LT, 4D Sport Utility, 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT, 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, AWD, Blue, Cloth, 6 Speaker Audio System Feature, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM Stereo w/Navigation, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Brake assist, Cargo Area Close-Out Panel (LPO), Chevrolet MyLink, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Low tire pressure warning, LT Convenience Package, Moulded Splash Guards, Overhead airbag, Pioneer Premium 8-Speaker System, Power driver seat, Power Programmable Rear Liftgate w/Fixed Glass, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Premium audio system: Chevrolet MyLink, Protection Package, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Playback, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, True North Edition, Universal Home Remote.This Equinox LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In immaculate condition inside and out by our professional detail department. 1LT Chevrolet LT Equinox 2.4L 4-Cylinder SIDI DOHC VVT 6-Speed Automatic with Overdrive

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

