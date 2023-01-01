Menu
2017 Chevrolet Equinox

128,358 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

2017 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

128,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493921
  • Stock #: P39227C
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEK0H6256383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 128,358 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

