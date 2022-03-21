Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Impala

45,640 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Village Auto Sales

306-934-1822

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Impala

2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Impala

1LT PICTURES AVAILABLE UPON ARRIVAL!

Location

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

306-934-1822

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

45,640KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8701397
  • Stock #: P38929C
  • VIN: 2G1105SA0H9138820

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,640 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Village Auto Sales

2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 45,640 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST PIC...
 173,886 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey C...
 16,217 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

Village Auto Sales

225 22nd Street West, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0R1

Call Dealer

306-934-XXXX

(click to show)

306-934-1822

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory