2017 Chevrolet Malibu

147,100 KM

$19,615

+ tax & licensing
$19,615

+ taxes & licensing

Saskatoon Auto Connection

306-373-8800 EXT.1

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT LT - ACCIDENT FREE

2017 Chevrolet Malibu

1LT LT - ACCIDENT FREE

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

306-373-8800 EXT.1

$19,615

+ taxes & licensing

147,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8190477
  Stock #: 105864
  VIN: 1G1ZE5ST2HF105864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 147,100 KM

Vehicle Description


Sirius Satellite Radio

USB Input

Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support

Power Windows

Power Mirrors

Power Locks

Remote Keyless Entry

Push To Start

Air Conditioning

OnStar

Tilt and Telescopic Wheel

Cruise Control

Fog Lights

Alloy Wheels

Traction and Stability Control

1.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine

Automatic Transmission

FWD



Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.



This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.



At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Saskatoon Auto Connection

Saskatoon Auto Connection

824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1

