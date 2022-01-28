$19,615+ tax & licensing
$19,615
+ taxes & licensing
Saskatoon Auto Connection
306-373-8800 EXT.1
2017 Chevrolet Malibu
1LT LT - ACCIDENT FREE
Location
824B - 43rd St. East, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3V1
147,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8190477
- Stock #: 105864
- VIN: 1G1ZE5ST2HF105864
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Sirius Satellite Radio
USB Input
Power Drivers Seat w/ Power Lumbar Support
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Remote Keyless Entry
Push To Start
Air Conditioning
OnStar
Tilt and Telescopic Wheel
Cruise Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Traction and Stability Control
1.5L - 4 Cylinder Engine
Automatic Transmission
FWD
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
