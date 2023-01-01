$36,296+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ Crew Cab - 4x4 - BOSE - LOCAL VEHICLE - ACCIDENT FREE
155,250KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10013043
- Stock #: 386587
- VIN: 3GCUKSEJ1HG386587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,250 KM
Vehicle Description
High-Capacity Engine Air Filter
Hill Descent Control
Transfer Case Shield
Brushed Metal Z71 Doorsill Plates
Unique Z71 Gauge Cluster
Unique Interior Trim Plates
Unique Front Lower Bumper Appearance and Grille Design with Z71 Badge
Z71 Exterior Badging
Leather Seats
Heated & Cooled Front Seats
Heated Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Bose Premium Audio
Handsfree Bluetooth Calling/ Audio Streaming
SiriusXM Satellite Radio
Auxiliary/ USB Input
Power Drivers Seat with Power Adjustable Lumbar Support
Memory Seat Settings
Power Pedals
Power Windows
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Automatic Climate Controls
Dual Zone Climate Controls
Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column
Exterior Features:
Remote Start
Remote Keyless Entry
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tow Package
Soft Tonneau Cover
Power Folding Mirrors
Running Boards
18" Alloy Wheels
Drivers Assistance:
Reverse Camera
Parking Sensors
OnStar
Cruise Control
Universal Garage Door Opener
Traction and Stability Control
Performance Features:
4 Wheel Drive
6.2L - 8 Cylinder Engine
420hp/ 460lb-ft Torque
Honesty Pricing eliminates the haggle hassle by providing you with our lowest possible selling price up front. In fact, it is the lowest price in our market, and we will prove it by disclosing a comprehensive market report of what our competitors are selling similar vehicles for.
This vehicle meets our Diamond Certification standard, which begins by selecting only premium quality vehicles and subjecting them to a much more comprehensive inspection process than typical dealerships use. Diamond Certified ensures a clean history, exceptional appearance and problem-free operation.
At Saskatoon Auto Connection we sell pre-owned automobiles the way we would like to buy them ourselves. Since 2008, we have been dedicated to providing the highest level of integrity and transparency in our industry, in combination with the highest quality vehicles at the most competitive prices in Saskatchewan. Our friendly staff is ready to positively redefine your expectations of the pre-owned automobile space.
