$23,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Location
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
306-242-1777
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
195,671KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUKNECXHG161653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BP2944C
- Mileage 195,671 KM
Vehicle Description
MyLink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, SiriusXM, EZ-Lift Tailgate!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is for sale today.
This Chevy Silverado has the strength, capability and advanced technology that stand the test of time and the test of miles. This truck's capability is defined by a powertrain that's both powerful and efficient. Tough, proven, high-strength steel that provides high-strength dependability raises the bar even higher. This Silverado is brawn, brains, and reliability brought together in one powerful pickup you can trust. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 195,671 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LS. This Silverado 1500 LS is a step above the base WT model and includes Chevrolet MyLink radio, wireless bluetooth and a 6 speaker stereo. Additionally, it also comes with SiriusXM, OnStar with 4G LTE, power windows, remote keyless entry and a remote locking tailgate. Furthermore, electronic cruise control, Stabilitrak stability control system and OnStar Guidance Plan is also standard on this vehicle. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Mylink, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Siriusxm, Ez-lift Tailgate, Remote Keyless Entry.
We have been a trusted name in the Automotive industry for over 50 years. We have built our reputation on trust and quality service. With long standing relationships with our customers, you can trust us for advice and assistance on all your automotive needs.
With our Credit Repair program, and over 250+ well-priced used vehicles in stock, you'll drive home happy. We are driven to ensure the best in customer satisfaction and look forward working with you. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Budget Auto Centre
429 20th St W, Saskatoon, SK S7M 0X3
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500