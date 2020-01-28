Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- 8" Touch Screen, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera, Alloys

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT- 8" Touch Screen, Trailering Pkg, Back Up Camera, Alloys

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4535634
$30,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 107,142KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4535634
  • Stock #: 20-200A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREC9HG138095
Exterior Colour
Silver Ice Metallic
Interior Colour
Cocoa/Dune
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Recent Arrival!*2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Certified.*GM Certified Details:* 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan* 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first)* 150+ Point Inspection* Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first* 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS* Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial*Silverado 1500 LT LT1, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Silver Ice Metallic, 150 Amp Alternator, 3.42 Rear Axle Ratio, 4.2" Diagonal Colour Display Driver Info Centre, 40/20/40 Front Split Bench Seat, 6 Speaker Audio System, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Body Colour Bodyside Mouldings, Body Colour Door Handles, Body-Colour Mirror Caps, Body-Colour Pwr Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver & Front Passenger Illuminated Vanity Mirrors, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Engine Block Heater, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, EZ Lift & Lower Tailgate, Front Chrome Bumper, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel w/Cruise Controls, Low tire pressure warning, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LT, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM 8" Diagonal Colour Touch Screen, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Rear Vision Camera, Rear Wheelhouse Liners, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tilt steering wheel, Trailering Package.*This Silverado 1500 LT has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. In well-loved condition inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet LT Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 5.3L V8 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • HD Radio
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Requires Subscription

