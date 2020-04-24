715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1
CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial *Fresh Oil Change, New Tires, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 4.3L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Red Hot, 150 Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Centre, Electronic Stability Control, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. *This Silverado 1500 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.
