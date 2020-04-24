Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS - 7" Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Trailing Pkg, New Tires

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS - 7" Touch Screen, Bluetooth, Trailing Pkg, New Tires

Location

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

306-242-0276

  1. 4903770
  2. 4903770
  3. 4903770
  4. 4903770
  5. 4903770
  6. 4903770
  7. 4903770
  8. 4903770
  9. 4903770
  10. 4903770
  11. 4903770
  12. 4903770
  13. 4903770
  14. 4903770
  15. 4903770
  16. 4903770
  17. 4903770
  18. 4903770
Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 87,301KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4903770
  • Stock #: 19-183A
  • VIN: 3GCUKNEH9HG138828
Exterior Colour
Red Hot
Interior Colour
Jet Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

CARFAX Canada No Reported AccidentsRecent Arrival!2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Certified.GM Certified Details:* 150+ Point Inspection * Exchange policy is 30 days or 2,500 kilometres, whichever comes first * 24/7 roadside assistance for 3 months or 5,000 km (whichever comes first) * 3 months or 5,000 kilometres (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan * 0% FINANCING FOR 24 MONTHS ON SELECT Certified PRE-OWNED MODELS * Student or recent graduate you can take advantage of our $500 Student Bonus offer on the purchase or lease of an eligible Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. Free SiriusXM Trial *Fresh Oil Change, New Tires, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Multiple Point Inspection, 4D Crew Cab, EcoTec3 4.3L V6, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Red Hot, 150 Amp Alternator, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speaker Audio System, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Black Power Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Bluetooth(R) For Phone, Chrome Grille Surround, Deep-Tinted Glass, Driver Information Centre, Electronic Stability Control, Front Chrome Bumper, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Graphite-Coloured Rubberized-Vinyl Floor Covering, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Manual Tilt Wheel Steering Column, Occupant sensing airbag, OnStar 6 Months Guidance Plan, OnStar w/4G LTE, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Windows w/Driver Express Up, Preferred Equipment Group 1LS, Rear 60/40 Folding Bench Seat (Folds Up), Rear Chrome Bumper, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote Locking Tailgate, Speed-sensing steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers. *This Silverado 1500 has been inspected and reconditioned by a licensed factory trained technician. Very clean inside and out by our professional detail department. Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EcoTec3 4.3L V6 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive.

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Tires - Front All-Season
  • Tires - Rear All-Season
  • Steel Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Four Wheel Drive
Seating
  • Split Bench Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Comfort
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Driver Restriction Features
  • ENGINE 4.3L ECOTEC3 V6 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction with (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (285 hp [212 kW] @ 5300 rpm 3...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Saskatoon Motor Products

2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 86,770 KM
$24,900 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Elantra...
 33,308 KM
$20,900 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 32,000 KM
$27,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Saskatoon Motor Products

Saskatoon Motor Products

715 Circle Dr E., Saskatoon, SK S7K 0V1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

306-242-XXXX

(click to show)

306-242-0276

Send A Message